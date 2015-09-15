* Banks' capital position has improved vs 2014 - Haben

* Still need to reduce bad loans

* Sample of banks undergoing test due by Oct

By Francesco Canepa

VIENNA, Sept 14 European banks are heading into a new round of stress tests in better shape than before their last health check, but they still need to get bad loans off their balance sheets, a senior official at the watchdog that designs the tests said on Tuesday.

Piers Haben, director of oversight at the European Banking Authority (EBA), said capital levels and transparency had improved compared with 2011 and 2014, when the previous tests took place.

"Banks are in a much better position, but it's not the end of the road," Haben told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

"There's still more work to do to make sure those capital levels stay intact and allow them to withstand future shocks."

Among the shocks he cited risks from emerging markets, which have been turbulent over the past few months due to a slowdown in growth in China, a recession in sanctions-hit Russia and worries about a tightening in global U.S. dollar liquidity.

He said banks should focus on reducing the amount of non-performing loans on their books, which at an average 6.3 percent of all loans across Europe are more than twice as high as in the United States.

The next examination of the European Union's biggest banks is set to begin in the first quarter of next year and was likely to focus on fewer banks than the 2014 test.

Haben said, however, that the test was still going to cover around 70 percent of all European banking assets, in line with the previous examination.

"In 2014 we had 70 percent of banking assets, and I think we should probably cover the same, but with a focus on the largest banks," Haben said.

The EBA will publish a sample of banks that are going to undergo the stress test later this month or next, he said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)