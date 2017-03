LONDON, April 15 The euro zone's 20 largest quoted banks took a combined 71.5 billion euros of loan loss provisions in 2013. The breakdown of how much was booked by each bank is below: EUR mln Unicredit 13,658 Santander 10,863 Intesa Sanpaolo 7,131 BBVA 5,776 CaixaBank 4,329 BNP Paribas 4,054 Societe Generale 4,052 Credit Agricole 2,961 Banco Popular Espanol 2,324 ING 2,288 Deutsche Bank 2,029 Sabadell 1,764 Erste Bank 1,763 Commerzbank 1,747 KBC 1,719 Bank of Ireland 1,665 Bankia 1,249 Raiffeisen 1,149 Mediobanca 576 Natixis 392 Total 71,489 (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)