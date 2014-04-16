LJUBLJANA, April 16 Slovenia's banks will pass
Europe-wide stress tests which are due to be carried out this
year, Bank of Slovenia vice-governor Stanislava Zadravec
Caprirolo told a banking conference on Wednesday.
"The results (of the EU stress tests) should confirm that
step (bank overhaul) was completed successfully," the central
bank official said.
Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout in
December by pumping 3.3 billion euros ($4.6 billion)into its
banks, which are mostly state-owned.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)