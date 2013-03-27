* Investor fear of senior bail-in to drive bank capital issuance

* Deposit flight risk puts new urgency on bank capital plans

* Tier 2 seen as best tool to boost capital until mid 2013

By Natalie Harrison and Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - European banks must accelerate plans to boost their capital on fears that senior bondholders will be forced to take losses in a bank failure sooner than many had envisaged.

If they don't, banks that have lower loss absorption buffers will be penalised in terms of funding costs, and could even see deposits from corporate clients shrink, hybrid capital bankers warn.

Senior bail-in was not expected officially to come into force until 2018, but there has been growing anticipation that it could be moved forward to 2015.

After the unprecedented bail-in of Cypriot bank senior bondholders and depositors, however, no creditor can expect to be safe. The rules have changed, and policymakers are perceived to have crossed the line, especially where uninsured depositors are concerned.

"The key concern now is the race for total capital. Bailout is no longer an option, and regulators and policymakers are making it quite clear that they need to break the link between sovereigns and banks," said Khalid Krim, head of capital solutions EMEA at Morgan Stanley.

European banks are now benchmarking themselves, looking at how they compare with their peers in terms of total capital. Senior unsecured creditors are in turn comparing banks on their loss absorption capacity to see how far they are protected, Krim said.

To give senior bondholders and depositors greater reassurance, banks must strengthen their balance sheets by increasing total capital. Banks will do this via Tier 2 in the short term, although Tier 1 issuance will become more prevalent once CRD IV is introduced in mid-2013, experts say.

"Banks are becoming increasingly focused on beefing up their capital buffers to reduce their overall funding costs and protect senior bondholders," said Alexandra MacMahon, head of EMEA FIG debt capital markets at Citi.

ACCELERATED TIMELINE

As far as common equity tier 1 ratios are concerned, Europe's biggest banks are in good shape.

All have met the 9% target required of them by the European Bank Authority (EBA) at June 2012, and the average stands at 12.5%, according to data from Morgan Stanley.

As far as total capital buffers go, however, banks are at various stages, and a lack of clarity on the regulatory front has hindered capital raising efforts.

There has been no euro-denominated Tier 1 supply this year or last, and only EUR1.25bn of Tier 2 this year versus EUR4.25bn in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

All of the major Swiss and Nordic banks have increased total capital to at least 18%, and the UK banks are not far behind. But banks such as BBVA, Intesa, Santander and BBVA are trailing behind with capital levels of between 12% and 13%.

Some investors are already making a distinction.

"They don't always offer the best value but at the end of the day you want to be able to sleep at night with your investment decision," said Robert Montague, a senior financials analyst at ECM, commenting on Nordic issuers and Rabobank.

"Of late we have been demanding more yield for the risks we are taking and that trend is going to continue."

The ideal capital level is unclear, but no one wants to lag behind.

The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), headed by John Vickers, has proposed that UK banks boost primary loss absorbing capacity to 17% by 2019. In the rest of Europe, however, that level is 13.5% when the various capital buffers are included, and must also be reached by 2019 as set out in CRD IV proposals.

"When asked by banks what the magic number was, we used to say 15% by 2015. That was before Cyprus. What Cyprus could lead to is an acceleration in the timeline," said Krim.

CDS RADAR

Banks that are still reliant on, or that have required, support from their governments, and second tier peripherals, will also have to pay up for capital.

These include RBS and Lloyds in the UK, and well as Ireland's Allied Irish Banks, Dutch banks ABN Amro and ING, and Italian lenders Monte Paschi and Banco Popolare.

Analysts are now focusing on Italian bank sub debt due to deteriorating asset quality. The larger national champions in Italy - UniCredit and Intesa - will likely be able to cover rising bad loans through earnings, but smaller and mid-tier banks will struggle, RBS analysts said.

Citi's MacMahon, meanwhile, stressed the correlation between the amount of capital a bank holds and the cost of insuring its debt.

Backing up this point, Santander has a total capital level of 13.1%, compared to Barclays that has over 17%. The cost of insuring Barclays debt against default is half that of the Spanish issuer.

"Regular issuers that are reliant on the wholesale funding market will be focused on that fact," she said.