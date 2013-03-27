* Investor fear of senior bail-in to drive bank capital
issuance
* Deposit flight risk puts new urgency on bank capital plans
* Tier 2 seen as best tool to boost capital until mid 2013
By Natalie Harrison and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - European banks must accelerate
plans to boost their capital on fears that senior bondholders
will be forced to take losses in a bank failure sooner than many
had envisaged.
If they don't, banks that have lower loss absorption buffers
will be penalised in terms of funding costs, and could even see
deposits from corporate clients shrink, hybrid capital bankers
warn.
Senior bail-in was not expected officially to come into
force until 2018, but there has been growing anticipation that
it could be moved forward to 2015.
After the unprecedented bail-in of Cypriot bank senior
bondholders and depositors, however, no creditor can expect to
be safe. The rules have changed, and policymakers are perceived
to have crossed the line, especially where uninsured depositors
are concerned.
"The key concern now is the race for total capital. Bailout
is no longer an option, and regulators and policymakers are
making it quite clear that they need to break the link between
sovereigns and banks," said Khalid Krim, head of capital
solutions EMEA at Morgan Stanley.
European banks are now benchmarking themselves, looking at
how they compare with their peers in terms of total capital.
Senior unsecured creditors are in turn comparing banks on their
loss absorption capacity to see how far they are protected, Krim
said.
To give senior bondholders and depositors greater
reassurance, banks must strengthen their balance sheets by
increasing total capital. Banks will do this via Tier 2 in the
short term, although Tier 1 issuance will become more prevalent
once CRD IV is introduced in mid-2013, experts say.
"Banks are becoming increasingly focused on beefing up their
capital buffers to reduce their overall funding costs and
protect senior bondholders," said Alexandra MacMahon, head of
EMEA FIG debt capital markets at Citi.
ACCELERATED TIMELINE
As far as common equity tier 1 ratios are concerned,
Europe's biggest banks are in good shape.
All have met the 9% target required of them by the European
Bank Authority (EBA) at June 2012, and the average stands at
12.5%, according to data from Morgan Stanley.
As far as total capital buffers go, however, banks are at
various stages, and a lack of clarity on the regulatory front
has hindered capital raising efforts.
There has been no euro-denominated Tier 1 supply this year
or last, and only EUR1.25bn of Tier 2 this year versus EUR4.25bn
in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
All of the major Swiss and Nordic banks have increased total
capital to at least 18%, and the UK banks are not far behind.
But banks such as BBVA, Intesa, Santander and BBVA are trailing
behind with capital levels of between 12% and 13%.
Some investors are already making a distinction.
"They don't always offer the best value but at the end of
the day you want to be able to sleep at night with your
investment decision," said Robert Montague, a senior financials
analyst at ECM, commenting on Nordic issuers and Rabobank.
"Of late we have been demanding more yield for the risks we
are taking and that trend is going to continue."
The ideal capital level is unclear, but no one wants to lag
behind.
The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), headed by John
Vickers, has proposed that UK banks boost primary loss absorbing
capacity to 17% by 2019. In the rest of Europe, however, that
level is 13.5% when the various capital buffers are included,
and must also be reached by 2019 as set out in CRD IV proposals.
"When asked by banks what the magic number was, we used to
say 15% by 2015. That was before Cyprus. What Cyprus could lead
to is an acceleration in the timeline," said Krim.
CDS RADAR
Banks that are still reliant on, or that have required,
support from their governments, and second tier peripherals,
will also have to pay up for capital.
These include RBS and Lloyds in the UK, and well as
Ireland's Allied Irish Banks, Dutch banks ABN Amro and ING, and
Italian lenders Monte Paschi and Banco Popolare.
Analysts are now focusing on Italian bank sub debt due to
deteriorating asset quality. The larger national champions in
Italy - UniCredit and Intesa - will likely be able to cover
rising bad loans through earnings, but smaller and mid-tier
banks will struggle, RBS analysts said.
Citi's MacMahon, meanwhile, stressed the correlation between
the amount of capital a bank holds and the cost of insuring its
debt.
Backing up this point, Santander has a total capital level
of 13.1%, compared to Barclays that has over 17%. The cost of
insuring Barclays debt against default is half that of the
Spanish issuer.
"Regular issuers that are reliant on the wholesale funding
market will be focused on that fact," she said.