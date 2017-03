Dec 9 Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc said they expected weaker trading revenue in the fourth quarter.

BofA's sales and trading revenue are expected to fall from both the third quarter and a year earlier, the bank said in a presentation at an investor conference in New York on Tuesday.

Citigroup's market revenue will fall about 5 percent, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said at the conference. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)