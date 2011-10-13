LONDON Oct 13 Europe's watchdogs are lining up a next wave of regulation to crack down on the often opaque and lucrative trading floors of investment banks.

Over-the-counter dealing of financial instruments -- out of sight from closely scrutinised trading platforms -- is under fire, as is computerised trading, a practice often blamed for causing wild swings in markets.

The sprawling trading floors are vast money-spinners. In Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities alone, banks such as Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), UBS , HSBC and Barclays generate between 40 and 60 percent of investment banking revenues.

The priority for banks is to deal with the sheer volume of new European Union directives being discussed, bankers said this week. They cannot yet gauge the impact on profitability, which has already been hit by new capital rules.

"Everyone is in deep analysis, and is having to revisit that analysis with each iteration of the leaked documents ... we have to make a prioritised list, because we cannot fight all the battles," said one industry insider.

European politicians are struggling to find a way out of the continent's ever-deeper debt crisis and are clamping down hard on banks. They are widely expected to force-feed the lenders new capital to stave off the chance of collapse.

Banks' profitability will come down materially because of global new capital rules -- known as Basel III, drawn up after credit crisis -- which will force banks to hold more of their own capital for every dollar they lend.

Basel III will reduce return on equity (ROE) -- a measure of profitability -- to 7 percent from 20 percent now, a study by consultancy firm McKinsey has found. Banks could bring that back up to 14 percent if they took the right measures.

In Europe, investment banks will take a further hit from a whole host of new directives on financial markets that are not directly aimed at investment banking, but touch on many of the activities taking place in dealing rooms.

MASSIVE IMPACT

Next Thursday, the European Commission will unveil its draft law on a sweeping reform of securities trading rules known as MiFID II, and a separate draft EU measure to toughen sanctions against market abuses is also expected.

The first law will clamp down on speed-trading, a practice widely used by banks, through which they aim to make a profit with ultra-fast computers, allowing them to dip in and out of markets in fractions of a second.

Any tweak in the rules could have a massive impact, as high-frequency trading (HFT) makes up roughly a third of equities trading in Europe and more than half in the United States, according to data from research firm Tabb Group.

Regulators also feel they lack insight in complex over-the-counter derivatives such as interest rate and credit default swaps and want them to be listed on trading platforms. That makes the business potentially much less lucrative.

Products will be more standardised, so banks won't be able to charge for structuring them as easily as they are now. And they also lose fees they charge for the risk a counterparty defaults, which moves to the trading platform.

In equity markets, banks are worrying that they will need to give more transparency about prices in so-called dark pools, which enable large clients to execute deals without being seen -- a practice critics say is open to abuse.

Market abuse is the other hot topic. Supervisors will get new powers to probe trading systems in commodity markets to curb price manipulation. They plan to give incentives to whistleblowers, and ramp up fines.

Wild swings in markets in August triggered European regulators to ban short-selling -- borrowing of shares to sell them and later scoop them up at a lower price -- in several countries, saying it could sometimes be "abusive".

Bank shares have continued to lose ground after the rule was introduced, however and others have explained the torrid performance in August by looking at derivative trading desks being forced to unwind their positions.

Brussels is now also thinking of introducing a tax on financial transactions, in yet another stab at HFT. A draft version of the law had been explicitly critical of HFT, though it is moot whether it will be adopted.

HFT firms defend themselves by saying that it is their own money that is at stake -- not that of their customers -- making them ultra-sensitive to taking risk. They also say they provide liquidity, and make markets more efficient. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)