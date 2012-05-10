* European banks report robust Q1 commodities trading

* Deutsche Bank is leading risk taker

* Barclays loses top trader, Natixis closes brokerage unit

By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Eric Onstad

LONDON, May 10 European banks' commodities business is shrinking unabated and their top dealers are heading to better-paid jobs at more lightly-regulated competitors, even though earnings were robust in the first quarter.

The flow of talent from both European and U.S. banks, which began two years ago after a decade of boom, reflects a longer-term fall in profits and tighter regulation of the banking industry, which has given trading houses and hedge funds greater scope to reward risk-taking in commodities.

"Banks cannot compete with (trading houses) on risk due to tightening regulations and therefore they cannot compete on pay. Banks who want to stick to trading will have to be content with younger, less experienced traders," said a dealer who recently moved to a trading house from a bank.

European commodities trading leaders Deutsche Bank and Barclays reported robust results in the sector in the first quarter following disappointing performances in the last three months of 2011.

Their smaller European rivals Credit Suisse, UBS , Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Natixis all described their performance in commodities as strong or even very robust.

Nevertheless Roger Jones, the star chief commodities trader at Barclays, left for trading house Mercuria with a number of colleagues and Natixis closed down its commodities brokerage division which employed about 120 people in London.

Rival U.S. banks Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley suffered a similar exodus, following earlier closures of the commodities trading division at France's Credit Agricole

"The situation for European banks is aggravated by the fact that they don't have access to cheap dollar funding and have (credit) ratings issues while commodities business is very capital intensive," said a senior European banker who has left for a Canadian bank.

DEUTSCHE TOP RISK TAKER

Oil, gold and copper prices rose in the first quarter of 2012, making it easier for banks to generate stronger revenues than in the fourth quarter.

Deutsche Bank said its business performed strongly across all commodities, although revenues were lower than in the same period of 2011. Deutsche was the largest bank in Europe by commodities revenues ahead of Barclays last year.

"Banks who offer a broad platform to risk takers .... will retain good people," said a source at Deutsche, which has lost fewer dealers than its rivals in recent quarters.

Banks give few detailed figures on commodities trading although combined fixed income, currencies and commodities revenues (FICC) give clues to how a bank may have performed.

Deutsche's sales and trading revenues were 3.4 billion euros in the first quarter, less than 3.7 billion a year ago but much higher than in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Value-at-Risk - an indicator of how aggressive a bank has been in a sector - showed Deutsche was willing to lose 19.2 million euros per day in commodities on the average in the first quarter, up from 14.2 million in 2011.

Only JP Morgan, the top global bank by commodities trading revenues, had higher VaR in the first quarter.

Barclays also said its overall trading revenues were up 9 percent in the first quarter, with commodities rising after sharp losses in metals last year.

Seb Walker from UK financial markets consultancy Tricumen said his calculations showed both banks might have made around $250 million in commodities and that Barclays might have even generated slightly more than Deutsche.

Barclays does not report VaR quarterly levels and it remains to be seen if the departure of Jones will affect its risk appetite for commodities. He was replaced by Mike Bagguley, the global head of foreign exchange, who will take on the additional responsibilities for commodities.

"In the current environment, where finding the best way through all the myriad of regulations is going to be a source of competitive advantage, we think Barclays will come out positively in the end," said Walker.

"One of the great things Barclays has in its favour is that its risk, compliance and support functions can be pretty business-friendly compared to other banks," he added.

Mid-sized European commodities players such as Credit Suisse also reported positive results with trading revenues in commodities at 71 million Swiss francs, flat year-on-year and up from a loss of 14 million in the fourth quarter.

But Credit Suisse sharply cut its risk taking in commodities to 4 million Swiss francs per day from 18 million a year ago.

Swiss peer UBS, which has in the past years reduced its exposure to commodities mainly to gold, showed similarly modest VaR levels alongside France's Societe Generale and BNP Paribas.

Natixis said it would keep its over-the-counter commodities trading business despite the closure of its brokerage activity after commodities trading delivered "very robust performance". (editing by David Stamp)