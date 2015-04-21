* Profit boosted by financial market volatility
* Investment banking earnings cycle at a turning point
-analysts
* Global M&A deals topped $1 trillion by April 8
By Anjuli Davies and Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 21 Trading revenue from the
world's biggest banks showed signs of recovery in the first
quarter as financial market volatility boosted dealing room
profits after years of attrition.
Though income has been only modestly higher than the same
period last year, the numbers have prompted cautious optimism
from analysts holding out hope for a return to trading returns
last seen before the 2007/08 financial crisis.
Earnings so far from the five leading U.S. banks and Credit
Suisse in Europe show that revenue from fixed income,
currencies and commodities (FICC) almost doubled from the
previous quarter to $17.1 billion.
Quarter-on-quarter improvement was to be expected, given
that the first three months of the year are typically the
strongest for investment banks as cash is put to work. However,
analysts have been encouraged by FICC numbers that were flat
year on year. FICC accounts for about half investment banks'
revenues.
Total revenue at the U.S. quintet and Credit Suisse from
FICC, equities and investment banking fees was $34.98 billion,
up a modest 5.9 percent from the same period last year,
according to Christopher Wheeler, U.S. banks analyst at Atlantic
Equities.
"FICC is showing some signs of life but that is because
rates are back, commodities are back and there's been more
volatility surrounding events like the Swiss franc cap. This is
positive given the dull FICC markets in recent years," Wheeler
said.
The first quarter has been notable for the Swiss National
Bank's removal of its cap on the Swiss franc, the European
Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying quantitative easing
(QE) programme, speculation over U.S. interest rates and a
rollercoaster ride for oil prices.
VOLATILITY BOOST
This has created the type of price fluctuation and market
volatility that traders thrive on, offsetting the seemingly
perennial downward pressures on trading revenue from tighter
regulation, dwindling liquidity and increased automation in
financial market trading.
FICC revenue at the top 10 global banks has risen year on
year only once since 2009 and is down about 50 percent overall
since then, data from industry analytics firm Coalition shows.
In that light, this year's first-quarter stagnation has been
greeted by some as a welcome development.
"With higher volatility and continued support from euro zone
QE, we believe that the investment banking earnings cycle is at
a turning point," Citi analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.
The big winners have been Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs, with revenue up 15 percent and 10 percent
respectively year on year, while Citi registered a fall of
11 percent, Atlantic Equities analyst Wheeler said.
Credit Suisse, the first big European bank to report
first-quarter results on Tuesday, posted FICC revenue up 8
percent year on year. Barclays, HSBC and UBS
will all report by May 6.
Revenue from other banking activities also showed signs of
life. Equities income was up 23 percent while advisory and
capital markets revenue gained 11 percent, a Reuters analysis of
results at the big five U.S. banks shows.
Global M&A deals this year had topped $1 trillion by April
8, the earliest the threshold has been reached since 2007,
according to financial data provider Dealogic.
"Low rates have translated into a surge in mergers and an
increase in currency trading, both big money makers for
investment banks," BlackRock's Global Chief Investment
Strategist Russ Koesterich said.
"We see the favourable environment for this sector
continuing and would remain overweight in large, global
financial firms."
