By Rick Rothacker
Nov 8 About 40,000 consumers joined credit
unions on Saturday's "Bank Transfer Day," depositing about $80
million in savings, a trade group said on Tuesday.
While a boost to small institutions, the $80 million in
deposits is a fraction of the $8.2 trillion in U.S. bank and
thrift deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Four out of five larger credit unions signed up new members
during the event, according to the Credit Union National
Association's survey of about 1,100 credit unions nationwide.
Many respondents said they kept branches open that were
typically closed on Saturdays, or extended hours.
A Los Angeles gallery owner launched Bank Transfer Day as a
protest against large banks after they began adding new fees.
Credit Unions and smaller banks embraced the movement as a way
to lure new customers.
Under consumer pressure, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and
other large banks have canceled plans for monthly debit card
fees that helped spark the protest.
