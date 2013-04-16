(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By Keith Mullin
April 16 (IFR) - So William Vereker finally jumped ship and
left Nomura. Back at the beginning of 2012, when the Japanese
firm had just announced the massive cost-cutting programme in
its wholesale division, I suggested that Vereker, then joint
global head of investment banking, would surely be better off
somewhere else. But here's the question: does joining UBS
constitute being better off?
Hmmm. Tough call. Not only is Vereker joining an investment
bank whose strategy is to play second fiddle to wealth
management and which is still in deleveraging and shrink mode,
he's joining as head of corporate client solutions in EMEA, the
segment that includes client coverage, advisory, capital market
solutions and financing solutions for corporate, financial
institutions and sponsor clients.
Put another way, he's moving to a regional role (one of
three) in a segment that's expected to account - globally - for
just a third of the total revenues of a rapidly shrinking
investment bank. On paper, that's the most junior gig the energy
and natural resources M&A banker has had in years.
Just review his past history: he left Morgan Stanley in 2005
as head of the European utilities group to join Lehman as global
co-head of power and head of European natural resources; a nice
leg-up. When Christian Meissner and Riccardo Banchetti replaced
Jeremy Isaacs as EMEA CEO in Lehman's dying days, Vereker was
tapped to be co-head of European investment banking with Alexis
de Rosnay. Just after Nomura's acquisition of Lehman's European
and Asian business, Vereker got another boost, co-heading EMEA
investment banking alongside Meissner.
When Meissner ran as fast as his legs could carry him away
from Nomura to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch (a good shout
because he's now CEO of Global Corporate and Investment
Banking), Vereker was named joint head of global investment
banking with Hiroyuki Suzuki. His final move took him to the IB
vice chairmanship. [BTW, UBS couldn't even get the press release
right: saying he was joint head of global investment banking
when he's been vice-chairman for over six months!]
Everyone sensed he was desperate to get out of Nomura but
his latest move suggests he may have been more desperate than we
thought. That said, I assume his new boss Andrea Orcel is making
it worth his while.
It was no secret that Vereker was positioning himself - or
was being positioned - near the exit door at Nomura. His move
back in September to a vice-chairman role just as the
Glencore/Xstrata merger was meandering towards its end-game
(Vereker is advising Xstrata) was widely seen as coinciding with
his own end-game at the Japanese bank. That gave Orcel a
six-month window to secure his man.
On the plus side, it's true that Orcel is actively bringing
in talent to force a shift away from fixed-income and give the
investment bank some advisory clout. For example, he rescued
Piero Novelli from Nomura in January to be chairman of M&A;
Vereker's arrival is consistent with this shift.
Proving that there no loyalty in investment banking, Orcel
rather unceremoniously shoved David Soanes aside to make way for
Vereker. In his statement, Orcel said that continuing to
strengthen the firm's institutional client franchise in Europe
is crucial. He said he was "convinced that somebody of William's
calibre will significantly contribute towards achieving our
ambitions in the region". In the light of events, you imagine
Orcel was equally unconvinced, therefore, that Soanes could
significantly contribute even though he only appointed him into
the role in October 2012 from his previous role as global head
of capital markets.
In a back to the future move, Soanes is moving to head up a
newly created global FIG business, an area he knows like the
proverbial back of his hand.
DCM DIASPORA
Elsewhere, it's almost sad to see how UBS's DCM team is
crumbling as the flip side of the bank's lunge away from
fixed-income. Allegra Berman, co-head of EMEA DCM quit a couple
of weeks ago; Mark Wheatcroft, former head of European debt
syndicate, moved to Mizuho International in a similar role; Raj
Malhotra left in December as head of DCM for South-East to join
Nomura in a similar role; Michael Cummings only lasted 11 months
at UBS before scuttling back to Credit Suisse this month to be
head of LatAm DCM; Guy Wylie jumped to RBS in Hong Kong in
January to run the primary markets business while Richard
Luddington, UBS's former vice chairman of capital markets,
started his new role at Morgan Stanley this week.
Last time I looked, Fabio Lisanti and Mike Davidson were
still in situ as global co-heads of DCM but it's worth checking
on a daily basis. The biggest mystery of all is what's happened
to Soanes' erstwhile capital markets deputy, the redoubtable Rob
Jolliffe.
Ever since he was taken out of DCM into what sounded to me
like a dreadful role trying to join up the dots in emerging
markets across investment banking, capital markets, FICC and
equities, he's been missing in action.
Everyone, including people at UBS, thought he had slipped
quietly away but UBS's own HR department discovered to their
shock and surprise that as of a couple of weeks ago he was still
on the books, though I suspect the EM platform remains eminently
unjoined up.
(This commentary is from the International Financing Review,
a Thomson Reuters publication - www.ifre.com)
(keith.mullin@thomsonreuters.com)