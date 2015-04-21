By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, April 21
WASHINGTON, April 21 The largest U.S. and
foreign banks would need to keep track of deposits better under
a plan launched by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on
Tuesday, as many lenders have grown and become more complex.
Under the plan, banks with more than 2 million or so
accounts would be required to enhance their record keeping and
be able to calculate the amounts for each depositor by the end
of any business day, the agency said.
It said the FDIC "has often found inconsistent and missing
data" in the current records, which the banks need to provide
because of an earlier rule that was issued in 2008.
The FDIC's role is to step in when a bank is in trouble and
it then has to decide rapidly which clients get their money back
because they fall under the deposit guarantee scheme, a crucial
measure to retain trust in the system.
The new requirements might well spark protests from banks,
which have been subject to a raft of new rules that have ramped
up compliance costs, and have sapped some of the most lucrative
businesses after the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Smaller community banks, which have garnered substantial
support in Congress, were exempt from the rule.
The FDIC's plan, which the agency's board will vote on later
on Tuesday, asked a long list of questions that banks may
comment on. Once it has digested any feedback, it may propose a
rule and later finalize it.
Among the banks affected were Bank of America,
Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, and foreign banks
such as Barclays and Santander.
The largest number of deposit accounts at a single bank had
risen 42 percent to 84.5 million in December 2014 from June 2008
and the number of deposit accounts at the 10 biggest banks had
gone up by 25 percent in that period, the FDIC said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bill Trott)