BOSTON, July 10 Massachusetts' chief securities
regulator has hit top Wall Street firms with subpoenas, saying
he fears elderly people are being targeted for high-risk,
alternative investment products.
Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William F.
Galvin said on Wednesday subpoenas have gone out to a group of
firms including Morgan Stanley, UBS AG,
Fidelity Investments, Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch, Wells Fargo & Co, TD Ameritrade and Charles
Schwab Corp.
Galvin said a recent investigation into real estate
investment trusts (REITs) heightened his concern that elderly
investors were being targeted with products too complex for them
to understand the underlying risks.
"While these products are not unsuitable in and of
themselves, they are accidents waiting to happen when they are
sold to inexperienced investors by untrained agents who push the
products to score the large commissions associated with
alternative investments," Galvin said in a press release.
The subpoenas seek information about the sale of the
products to seniors in Massachusetts, and regarding supervision,
compliance and training at the firms, Galvin's office said.
Alternative investments cited by Galvin included REITs, oil and
gas partnerships and private placement offerings.
In May, Galvin's office announced a settlement with five
independent broker-dealers who agreed to pay at least $9.6
million in fines and restitution to settle what regulators
called their improper sales of non-traded REITs.
Among the companies named on Wednesday, spokespeople for
Bank of America and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A Wells
Fargo spokesman said via email that "The only statement we have
at this point is that our policy is to cooperate fully with our
regulators."
Representatives of the other companies did not immediately
respond to questions.