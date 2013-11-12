* Exercise to be run out of City of London venue Tuesday
afternoon
* Hundreds of staff involved in offices as test plays out
* Bank of England has told banks to strengthen defences
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 12 A cyber attack on financial
markets will be played out in one of London's historic halls
later on Tuesday in a "war game" simulation designed to test the
City's defences against online saboteurs.
Dozens of bankers, regulators and government officials will
gather in Plaisterers' Hall in the heart of the City to assess
how London would cope with a bombardment of disruptions, such as
a major attack on computer systems hitting stock exchanges and
unfolding on social media, sources told Reuters.
Beyond Plaisterers Hall, the historic home of the plastering
industry and a venue for banquets and conferences, hundreds more
people will take part from their offices in the test, dubbed
"Waking Shark II".
Simulations will focus on wholesale markets and how well
banks and firms communicate and coordinate with authorities and
each other, one of the sources said.
The exercise, one of the largest of its kind in the world,
follows a similar large-scale simulation in New York this year
dubbed "Quantum Dawn 2" and comes amid heightened fears over the
threat from hacking and cyber attacks.
"Hacking is now widespread and the attackers range from the
intellectually curious through to sophisticated nation states,
the targets range from safety-critical processing systems
through to price sensitive deal data," said Stephen Bonner, a
partner in KPMG's Information Protection & Business Resilience
team.
"This is a good opportunity to iron out any flaws now,
before our cyber defences are tested in anger."
The London event is being co-ordinated by the Bank of
England, the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority and
follows a similar exercise two years ago.
Institutions involved in this year's test include Barclays
, BNP, Bank of America, CHAPS,
Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP
Morgan, LCH Clearnet, London Stock Exchange,
Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Royal Bank of Scotland
, SocGen, SWIFT and UBS, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
Others such as Britain's biggest retail bank, Lloyds
, are attending as observes, sources said.
Regulators and companies are growing increasingly concerned
about the threat of cyber crime to the banking system, including
the impact of coordinated online assaults or hacking attacks on
specific lenders. The Bank of England has told banks to
strengthen their defences against cyber attacks.
One unidentified London-listed company incurred losses of
800 million pounds ($1.29 billion) in a cyber attack several
years ago, according to British security services.
Andrew Wingfield, a London-based partner at law firm, SJ
Berwin, said the outcome of Waking Shark II will influence
future regulation.
"The more immediate result will be to affirm or call into
question the UK's position as a safe haven for investment and as
a global leader in financial services," he said.