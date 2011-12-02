* EBA expected to publish bank capital figures next week
* Much could hinge on EBA definition of hybrid capital
By Philipp Halstrick and Alexander Hübner
BERLIN, Dec 2 Germany's banks will have to
find 9.6 billion euros to meet a European Union capital target
by mid-2012, banking and regulatory sources said on Friday.
The European Banking Authority, sifting the results of a
second stress test of 70 banks in the EU, is expected to
announce next week the amount of capital each must raise along
with guidelines for doing so.
Earlier rough estimates set the total at 106 billion euros.
So far, the EBA, which was not immediately available for
comment, has stuck to its 9 percent capital target and mid-2012
deadline for achieving it, despite pressure from banks to be
more lenient.
Publication of the new requirements will come just ahead of
what is seen as a make-or-break EU summit which could finally
bring progress in tackling the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
and take some of the pressure off banks.
Meanwhile banks continue to sell off non-core assets to
comply with the 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio target
agreed by EU finance ministers: Royal Bank of Scotland,
83 percent owned by the UK government after its bailout in the
financial crisis, sold its tenanted pub business to Dutch brewer
Heineken for 422 million pounds ($661.8 million).
Banks have been lobbying hard to scale back how much capital
they will be required to raise. The industry says it cannot plug
large gaps and keep lending to an already ailing economy.
The capital shortfall among five German banks is still above
the 5.2 billion expected in October but less than some had
feared would be needed if EBA had tightened its capital criteria
even further.
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, landesbanks
LBBW and NordLB and cooperative lender DZ
Bank are all expected to have to drum up the extra capital.
Commerzbank alone is expected to need around 5 billion
euros, sources close to the bank told Reuters previously
although much could hinge on how stringent EBA guidance on the
use of hybrid debt to plug capital gaps will be.
Deutsche Bank is expected to need roughly 2.8 billion euros
with retained earnings and a modest trimming of assets the
likely solution, a source said.
EBA Chairman Andrea Enria had asked that banks submit plans
by Dec. 25 to their national regulators, mapping out how they
will meet the capital targets.
Germany's private, public and cooperative sector banks wrote
a joint letter to Enria asking for more time to submit the
plans, suggesting Jan. 13 as a new deadline. [ID: nL5E7MO1AV]
In his written reply to the banks, Enria signaled he was
prepared to give banks additional time to submit their plans.
Britain's main banks do not have to raise new capital under
the EBA stress test but the Bank of England piled on the
pressure on Thursday, saying UK lenders should use every
opportunity to raise capital as "insurance" against a "perilous"
euro zone crisis.
French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it
planned to sell billions of euros of aircraft, shipping and
real-estate loans.
