BERLIN Dec 2 The European Banking
Authority plans to refrain from tightening stress test criteria
for banks that could have boosted capital demands by more than
previously expected, banking and regulatory sources said on
Friday.
The capital shortfall among five German banks is now seen at
roughly 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion), the sources said, more
than the 5.2 billion expected in October but less than some had
feared would be needed if the EBA had tightened its capital
criteria even further.
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, landesbanks
LBBW and NordLB and cooperative lender DZ
Bank are all expected to have to drum up the extra capital by
the EBA-imposed deadline of the middle of next year.
Commerzbank alone is expected to need around 5 billion
euros, sources close to the bank told Reuters previously.
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Jonathan Gould)