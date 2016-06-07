By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, June 7 Some U.S. financial advisers
are so fed up with regulatory red tape, they may opt for early
retirement, the head of Boston Consulting Group's wealth
management group said Tuesday.
"We expect to see a lot of advisers say, 'I'm done,' - just
retire instead of dealing with the additional regulatory
pressure," Brent Beardsley, global leader of Boston Consulting
Group's asset and wealth management division, said at an event
to promote a report on the state of the industry.
In recent years, U.S. regulators have taken a much closer
look at the way wealth managers invest client money, the types
of products they sell and the disclosures they provide. As a
result, it has gotten harder for advisers turn a profit working
with small customers, Beardsley said.
Of particular concern is a rule unveiled by the U.S.
Department of Labor in April, which will require wealth managers
to put clients' best interest ahead of profits when it comes to
retirement accounts.
Known as the "fiduciary rule," it will also limit on the
types of products advisers can sell and require them to make
certain disclosures once it goes into effect in 2018.
Additionally, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is
trying to root out problem brokers by analyzing data it
collects.
This week, Massachusetts' top securities regulator said he
has sent an inquiry to firms in an effort to root out "rogue"
advisers.
Although the new rules and crackdowns are aimed at helping
small investors, wealth managers and trade groups have said
compliance is getting so expensive they will have to get rid of
smaller customers who do not generate enough revenue to justify
their cost. Advisers also complain that reams of red tape are
getting in the way of generating income for customers.
Boston Consulting Group's report showed revenue made from
client money at big U.S. banks' wealth management divisions fell
twice as fast as costs between 2012-15 because legal and
compliance costs doubled.
The report predicted wealth management revenue will continue
to fall in the near term as banks and financial advisers adapt
to the Labor Department's rule and others.
A similar trend was seen in the UK after it instituted the
Retail Distribution Review rule in 2012, Beardsley said.
"In the UK, it no longer became affordable to serve (smaller
clients) and millions of advisers retired," Beardsley said.
"That's very possible to happen in the U.S."
