ZURICH, July 30 Swiss private bank Sarasin plans to shut out clients who don't pay taxes on assets held in Swiss accounts as it seeks to eliminate the risks that could be triggered by holding money that is not tax-compliant.

The bank said on Monday that it would stop dealing with clients whose tax compliance could not be verified. Clients from countries such as Britain or Germany, where Switzerland has or is negotiating a tax agreement, are not affected, Sarasin said, provided that the agreements come into force.

"Growing pressure on Swiss bank client confidentiality and on assets held offshore shows that a business model which focuses on non tax-compliant assets is not fit for the future," Sarasin said in its quarterly report.

"If the agreements do not come into force, these clients will be subject to the tax due diligence process in accordance with Bank Sarasin's strategy for avoiding non tax-compliant assets," the bank added.

A global crackdown on tax evasion by cash-strapped governments in recent years has chipped away Switzerland's cherished tradition of banking secrecy, which had helped it to build a $2 trillion offshore wealth management industry.

Double-taxation treaties aim to make sure that people don't have to pay tax in two different countries and also enable governments to make sure that their citizens abroad pay the full amount due.

Banks that fail to ensure tax compliance face investigation and possible fines or other sanctions. This year several Swiss bankers have cancelled foreign holiday plans for fear that they could face arrest abroad for helping non-domestic clients to avoid taxes.

Sarasin sold its stake in Neue Zurcher Bank (NZB) in December in an effort to isolate problem U.S. client assets within NZB, which is one of at least 11 Swiss banks targeted in the second wave of a U.S. tax investigation that is also probing Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.

Switzerland is partly acceding to international pressure to force its secretive banks to do more to ensure that foreign clients' money is taxed and shake off its image as a tax haven.

Sarasin, bought by Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra in November for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), said that the acquisition would be finalised on Tuesday.

The bank also put its medium-term goals under review after first-half net profit dropped 29 percent from a year earlier on lower average client assets, weaker client trading and reduced commission and service fees.

Sarasin said that it had cut its general and administrative expenses budget in response and would review existing medium-term goals.

After heavy outflows in the second half of 2011, triggered by uncertainty over the bank's sale, Sarasin reported new client money of 472 million Swiss francs for the first half. This, along with positive market performance, lifted assets under management to 99.1 billion francs from 96.4 billion at year-end.

Vontobel analyst Teresa Nielsen described the net new money figure as "disappointing" and said that she expected the bank to revise its strategy at an extraordinary shareholder meeting.

"In our view, the current takeover situation has hurt the growth of the bank and (we) believe more clarity to the future strategy will improve the business," Nielsen said.

The bank said that it expected inflows to remain positive, though slower than in previous years. It did not provide an update on the assets target announced in February, of 150 billion Swiss francs by 2015.

Last week listed rival Julius Baer said that it had attracted money from rivals including Sarasin amid the Safra takeover upheaval. ($1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Goodman)