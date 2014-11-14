Nov 14 UBS AG, among the six banks
fined this week for their role in the global foreign exchange
scandal, is looking at clawing back bonuses from its traders.
A UBS spokeswoman confirmed a Financial Times report, which
said UBS and four other banks were preparing to take back
millions of dollars in bonuses from traders.
Regulators on Wednesday fined six major banks a total of
$4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to
manipulate the foreign exchange market, following a year-long
global investigation.
Switzerland's financial regulator said on the same day that
it had begun enforcement proceedings against 11 former and
current unnamed UBS employees and that it would limit bonuses
for some employees of the bank.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc are
the other banks looking to take back bonuses, according to the
FT report. (on.ft.com/117702z)
JPMorgan declined to comment on the FT report, while RBS,
Citigroup and HSBC were not immediately available to comment.
