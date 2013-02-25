BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
DUBAI Feb 25 Bank Sohar: * Oman's Bank Sohar says has not received any merger proposals,
including from rival Bank Dhofar - statement
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
* Senator Investment Group Lp reports a 5.69 percent passive stake in Forest City Realty Trust as of Feb. 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mkGMYU) Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates own about 7.5 pct of the outstanding shares of common stock in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of Feb 21 - SEC filing