LONDON Feb 9 Europe's banks face growing
pressure to offload bad property debt as the economic outlook
worsens, capital rules get tougher and private equity firms take
a hard-headed approach to the value of loan books bought from
lenders like Royal Bank of Scotland.
Banks have never fully recognised the true fall in value of
property in the wake of the financial crisis, hoping rents would
continue to cover loan repayments. That position is now less
tenable.
Last December, a fund run by private equity group Blackstone
bought a portfolio of 30 property loans worth 1.4 billion
pounds ($2.2 billion) from RBS at a 30 percent discount. As many
as half a dozen of these are likely to be in default within two
months, setting a possible precedent for other sales, two
sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
"Like ostriches, banks have had their heads in the sand but
private equity firms are not part of that club," one of the
sources said of the Blackstone deal. "The defaults will be like
the grown-ups arriving home during a kids party to ask 'what's
been going on here?'"
UK banks lent tens of billions of pounds against property
during the profligate years before the credit crisis, much of it
housing shops and offices outside the best locations, such as
central London, which have suffered more in the economic
slowdown.
Although sub-prime real estate lending caused the global
crash, banks have adopted a so-called policy of "extend and
pretend" in the hope values will recover rather than undertake a
mass disposal programme at below book value that would hurt
already under-pressure balance sheets.
New rules that determine how much capital banks
have to hold against risky loans make that harder. Regulations
such as Basel III and recent directives from the European
Banking Association will trigger deleveraging of between 1.5 to
3 trillion euros in Europe, a report by property consultancy DTZ
said on Thursday.
This week Spain's biggest three banks set aside 7 billion
euros to cover bad property loans after government pressure this
week for lenders to get to grips with the country's real estate
problems.
"The pressure on banks from governments to clean up their
balance sheets has now become so huge that they'll just have to
get on with it," said Paul Bacon, European chief executive of
global property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield.
"Add to that an estimated 550 billion euros of property debt
in Europe will reach maturity in the next two years and you will
undoubtedly see more loan sales," Bacon said.
"You know more sales are expected when funds like Lone Star,
Blackstone and Cerberus increase their staff numbers in Europe,"
said Glenn Rufrano, global chief executive of Cushman &
Wakefield.
About 42 percent of the 201 billion pounds of loans secured
on UK commercial property were at a loan-to-value ratio of more
than 80 percent on June 30, a December report by De Montfort
university showed.
That means the loan is worth at least 80 percent of the
property it is borrowed against. Banks would not currently lend
at above 65 percent, and so that portion of the loans are not
refinancable, said the report's author Bill Maxted.
"Banks know a fire sale would depress the whole market so
there seems to have been a policy of ignoring loan-to-value
breaches as long as the rents cover interest payments," said
Investec analyst John Cahill.
The fact UK banks realise the country may be back in another
recession and the fear real estate values may fall further will
boost property loan disposals, an adviser to the banking
industry on their property assets told Reuters.
"A lot of what banks hold is secondary grade and will need
the sort of care and attention banks can't always provide to
avoid it just rotting," Cahill said.
RBS' sale of a so-called Project Isobel loan portfolio piled
further pressure on banks because it failed to provide the
template for less aggressive deleveraging many hoped it would.
The plan was to put the loans into an off-balance sheet
special purpose vehicle and nurse them back to health using
Blackstone's property expertise before both sold at a profit.
But talks hit the buffers last summer as the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis escalated, and in the end, RBS had to
provide a reported 550 million pounds of debt itself to fund the
deal as banks including Goldman Sachs and HSBC
were unwilling to.
Blackstone's 25 percent equity stake of 100 million pounds
in the vehicle was the final sum RBS raised after a transaction
that took more than a year to complete, a fact the banking
adviser described as "a bit of a disaster".
"It's not much against the 30 billion of real estate loans
the CEO wants to dispose of by 2013," the source close to the
deal said. "This took a large part of 40 or 50 people's time
last year. Do the maths and ask yourself whether RBS would go
down that route again."
The December sale by Lloyds Banking Group of a loan
book known as Project Royal to US private equity group Lone Star
would likely serve as a future template, the source said. Lloyds
wrote down the value of a 900 million pound portfolio by 40
percent before selling outright.
"'Royal' not 'Isobel' will be the way forward," the source
said. "Mark your book down, squeeze it out through the hole and
move on."
