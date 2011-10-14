MOSCOW Oct 14 Shares of Bank St Petersburg , one of a handful of listed Russian banks, gained 6 percent on Thursday in an overall weak market, a move that Moscow daily Kommersant said could be linked to a possible deal with a rival.

The stock rose further in opening trade on Friday after closing at 92.03 roubles per share on Thursday, its highest in a month, while the overall MICEX index closed slightly in red.

Shares of Bank St Petersburg, where top-management owns a 56 percent stake with around 26 percent in free-float, also hit an intraday high of 100 roubles per share on Thursday, a 15 percent increase.

Kommersant daily said on Friday that a rapid rise in its share price may be linked to news of a possible change in its shareholder structure. The daily earlier cited sources saying that Bank Rossiya may become a shareholder in the larger rival.

Indrek Neivelt, chairman with supervisory board at Bank St Petersburg, declined to comment on the report about negotiations.

"There is not any official information. We are a public bank and if there is any information we are obliged to disclose it," he told Reuters.

Traders told Reuters that they had not heard any new details about a possible deal between Bank St Petersburg and bank Rossiya.

"Someone is buying it (Bank St Petersburg). But we don't know any specific details," said a trader with major Russian investment bank.

Maxim Gulevich, a trader with UBS, told Reuters that the market could merely be speculating on old news of a possible change in Bank St Petersburg's shareholders structure.

"There are no new stories, only that the old one ... We did not notice anything special (on the market yesterday)," he said.

Bank St Petersburg shares were trading up 0.1 percent at 92.12 rouble per share at 0819 GMT, underperforming the broader MICEX index which was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Alfred Kueppers)