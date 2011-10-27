MOSCOW Oct 27 Bank St Petersburg , one of a handful of listed Russian banks, said on Thursday that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) had bought the bulk of its new share issue.

The lender, ranked among Russia's top-20 banks by assets, raised 2.7 billion roubles ($88 million) via the issue. The EBRD bought most of it, getting a 4.8 percent stake in bank's equity capital.

The spokeswoman for Bank St Petersburg said the additional share issue was needed to increase Tier 1 capital to finance the lender's further development and to let EBRD become a shareholder.

Kommersant daily earlier cited sources saying that Bank Rossiya may become a shareholder in the privately owned Bank St Petersburg, but its spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday the lender was not in talks on a possible sale.

Shares of Bank St Petersburg were up by 5.8 percent at 1035 GMT, outperforming the broader MICEX index, which was up by 2 percent. ($1 = 30.708 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)