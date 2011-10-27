MOSCOW Oct 27 Bank St Petersburg , one
of a handful of listed Russian banks, said on Thursday that the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) had
bought the bulk of its new share issue.
The lender, ranked among Russia's top-20 banks by assets,
raised 2.7 billion roubles ($88 million) via the issue. The EBRD
bought most of it, getting a 4.8 percent stake in bank's equity
capital.
The spokeswoman for Bank St Petersburg said the additional
share issue was needed to increase Tier 1 capital to finance the
lender's further development and to let EBRD become a
shareholder.
Kommersant daily earlier cited sources saying that Bank
Rossiya may become a shareholder in the privately owned Bank St
Petersburg, but its spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday the
lender was not in talks on a possible sale.
Shares of Bank St Petersburg were up by 5.8 percent at 1035
GMT, outperforming the broader MICEX index, which was up
by 2 percent.
($1 = 30.708 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)