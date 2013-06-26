BRIEF-Muse Biotechnology files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
MOSCOW, June 26 Bank St Petersburg, one of a handful of listed non-state Russian banks, may launch a secondary share placement in July, two sources said on Wednesday.
A banking source and a source on the financial market told Reuters the size of the offering would be $100-120 million, of which the bank's main owner and chief executive, Alexander Savelyev, plans to buy $50 million worth of shares.
Savelyev said in May the lender planned to raise at least $150 million through a share sale in September to bolster its capital adequacy ratio.
In 2007 it became the first private Russian bank to hold an initial public offering in which it raised $274 million. Two years later, it raised another $200 million through the placement of preferred shares.
Savelyev owns a 28 percent stake in Bank St Petersburg and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
LONDON, March 1 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it made a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016, one of the highest in its 26-year history.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.