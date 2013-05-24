(Writes through)
MOSCOW May 24 Bank St Petersburg, one
of a handful of listed non-state Russian banks, plans a share
issue to raise at least $150 million in September, Chief
Executive Alexander Savelyev said on Friday.
The bank had said in March it planned to raise up to $180
million to bolster its capital adequacy ratio, which stood at
12.14 percent as of May 1, above the central bank's minimum
requirement of 10 percent.
Savelyev owns a 28 percent stake in the bank and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) owns 6.2
percent.
"I will take part ... The EBRD is likely to participate
too", Savelyev told reporters, without giving any reason for the
share issue or its likely pricing.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)