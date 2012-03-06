ST PETERSBURG, Russia, March 6 Bank St
Petersburg, one of Russia's largest listed non-state
banks, expects to post a 4 billion rouble ($136 million) loss on
a non-performing loan, which may negatively affect its net
profit, the bank and analysts said.
Anna Barkhatova, a spokesman for the lender, said the
non-performing loan appeared in the second half of 2011 but
declined to specify the borrower. She said further provisions on
the loan would be taken in the first half of this year, but the
bank would remain profitable, by international reporting
standards, during all quarters of the year.
Bank St. Petersburg's net profit fell 8 percent in the third
quarter last year to 1.1 billion roubles, after trading losses
and the accumulation of reserves. It plans to present full-year
results at the end of March.
Following the loss, analysts at brokerage Uralsib estimated
the lender's net profit would fall by up to 30 percent in 2011
and 2012.
"We revised our financial model for the bank and included
additional provisions for bad loans ... which cut expected net
profit for 2011-2012 by 25 to 30 percent," Uralsib said in a
note.
Uralsib expects Bank St. Petersburg's net profit at $215
million for 2011 and $195 million this year, following the
revision. Despite the hit from the bad loan, Uralsib expects the
bank's non-performing loan ratio to improve slightly in 2011.
The bank's non-performing loan ratio stood at 5.1 percent in
2010 and is expected to decline by 10 basis points in 2011 on
the back of strong lending growth and remaining loan book
improvement, Uralsib analyst Leonid Slipchenko told
Reuters.
($1 = 29.3425 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Liza Dobkina; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing
by David Holmes)