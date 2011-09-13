* Earnings rise to 2.4 bln roubles vs 2.2 bln forecast

* Provisions down five times to 221 mln roubles

* Net interest income up 18 pct to 3.5 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Sept 13 Bank St Petersburg , one of the largest non-state listed lenders in Russia, beat expectations by more than trebling net profit in its second quarter, boosted by strong net interest income and lower provision charges.

The bank on Tuesday posted net profit for the second quarter of 2011 of 2.4 billion roubles ($79.2 million), above market expectations of an increase to 2.2 billion roubles from 777 million roubles in the same period last year.

The bank, whose main operations are spread across Russia's second city of St Petersburg, said its net interest income rose by about 18 percent to 3.5 billion roubles from the same period last year as lending continued to improve.

Its non-performing loan ratio fell to 4.6 percent from 5.1 percent at the beginning of 2011, while its loan portfolio grew by 7.8 percent in the first six months.

It cut its bad loan provisions to 221 million roubles in the second quarter, down from 1.2 billion roubles in the same period last year.

The bank expects a "significantly higher" 2011 net profit than in 2010 on the back of strong lending, Konstantin Balandin, the deputy chairman of the management board, said in an interview earlier in September. ($1 = 30.285 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)