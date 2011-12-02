MOSCOW Dec 2 Bank St. Petersburg
, one of the largest non-state listed lenders in
Russia, posted an 8 percent fall in third-quarter net profit,
due to trading losses and accumulation of reserves.
Profit fell to 1.1 billion roubles ($36 million), compared
with a forecast for 1.0 billion in a Reuters poll in which the
bank's income was seen pressured by euro zone financial woes.
"The third quarter was not easy both for the economy as a
whole and for the bank as financial markets weathered a
situation in Europe," director Alexander Savelyev said.
In the first nine months, Bank St Petersburg's net profit
rose 145 percent to 5.6 billion roubles.
($1 = 30.75 roubles)
