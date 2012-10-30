WINDHOEK Oct 30 Barclays Plc has temporarily suspended its bid for a stake in Namibia's Bank Windhoek until it completes a process to combine its African businesses with those of Absa Group, Barclays said on Tuesday.

The British bank announced in August it would be combining its interests in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Indian Ocean states with Absa, South Africa's third-largest lender.