WARSAW, Sept 30 Bank Zachodni WBK, the Polish arm of Banco Santander, wants to continue taking an active role in the consolidation of Poland's financial sector after completing the purchase of rival Kredyt Bank, its chief executive said.

Several foreign lenders, who control 70-percent of Poland's banking sector, have unloaded their Polish holding to boost their capital positions and analysts expect others to follow suit.

"The trend is in the direction of consolidation, to boost the strength of the large banks," Bank Zachodni CEO Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "We are that buying force on the Polish market."

Morawiecki, who said he wants to boost Bank Zachodni's No. 3 position on the market, told a Reuters Investment Summit last week that the consolidation of the Polish lenders would cool in the coming year, although more deals would happen within the next five years. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, writing by Chris Borowski)