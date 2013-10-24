(Adds share price, analyst, details)
WARSAW Oct 24 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK,
a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 60-percent rise
in third-quarter earnings, beating expectations, helped by lower
costs related to its purchase of rival Kredyt Bank.
The bank said its net profit rose to 537 million zlotys
($177 million), well above 430 million zlotys expected by
analysts polled by Reuters.
"Integration costs stood at 38 million zlotys, while we
assumed them at 50 million," said Michal Sobolewski, analyst at
IDM SA. "Ongoing costs are falling and this is the main bright
spot."
Bank Zachodni shares rose as much as 4.8 percent in early
trade to an all-time high of 391 zlotys.
Bank Zachodni, whose purchase of Kredyt Bank helped to
propel it to the No. 3 position on the Polish market, said its
costs fell by a tenth in the third quarter. Excluding
merger-related costs, they fell by 3.8 percent.
($1 = 3.0322 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski)