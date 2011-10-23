SYDNEY Oct 24 Australia's Bannerman Resources
said on Monday it would focus on discussions with other
parties after its board concluded it was unlikely to know
whether Chinese firm Hanlong could enter into a binding
acquisition agreement within a reasonable time frame.
Hanlong had made a conditional offer worth A$144 million
($148.8 million) in July but during negotiations had sought
additional due diligence to gain certainty about timing,
financing and other conditions. Bannerman said Hanlong has not
yet been able to confirm the time it would need to gain approval
from banks and the Chinese government.
($1 = 0.968 Australian Dollars)
