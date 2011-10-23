SYDNEY Oct 24 Australia's Bannerman Resources said on Monday it would focus on discussions with other parties after its board concluded it was unlikely to know whether Chinese firm Hanlong could enter into a binding acquisition agreement within a reasonable time frame.

Hanlong had made a conditional offer worth A$144 million ($148.8 million) in July but during negotiations had sought additional due diligence to gain certainty about timing, financing and other conditions. Bannerman said Hanlong has not yet been able to confirm the time it would need to gain approval from banks and the Chinese government. ($1 = 0.968 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)