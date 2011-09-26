SYDNEY, Sept 27 Australia's Bannerman Resources said talks with Sichuan Hanlong Group over its July takeover bid were still on and investigations into Hanlong by Australian regulators had not scuppered the deal.

"Bannerman has been advised by Hanlong that recent action by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission involving several Australian-based Hanlong employees has not diminished Hanlong's interest in progressing its proposal to acquire Bannerman," the Australian firm said in a statement.

"Bannerman also advises that Hanlong's due diligence investigations are ongoing but well progressed."

Australia's corporate watchdog earlier this month launched an insider-trading probe into several executives of private Chinese firm Hanlong Mining, sparking a slump in the shares of two mining firms which had gotten takeover proposals from Hanlong.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said a local court had restricted the travel of Hanlong Mining's managing director in connection with its investigation of suspected insider trading in shares of Sundance Resources and Bannerman. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)