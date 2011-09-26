UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees higher output at Caserones copper mine, still below full production
* Output levels stabilizing after cost overruns, delays (Adds details)
SYDNEY, Sept 27 Australia's Bannerman Resources said talks with Sichuan Hanlong Group over its July takeover bid were still on and investigations into Hanlong by Australian regulators had not scuppered the deal.
"Bannerman has been advised by Hanlong that recent action by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission involving several Australian-based Hanlong employees has not diminished Hanlong's interest in progressing its proposal to acquire Bannerman," the Australian firm said in a statement.
"Bannerman also advises that Hanlong's due diligence investigations are ongoing but well progressed."
Australia's corporate watchdog earlier this month launched an insider-trading probe into several executives of private Chinese firm Hanlong Mining, sparking a slump in the shares of two mining firms which had gotten takeover proposals from Hanlong.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said a local court had restricted the travel of Hanlong Mining's managing director in connection with its investigation of suspected insider trading in shares of Sundance Resources and Bannerman. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
LONDON, Feb 7 European shares rose on Tuesday pushing the benchmark STOXX 600 back slightly into positive territory for the year with some encouraging company updates and gains in healthcare stocks helping to counter weakness in oil majors and eurozone banks.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T on Tuesday forecast a loss of 15 billion yen ($134.08 million) for the year ending in March, down from a previous profit forecast, because of an impairment at a copper mine in Chile.