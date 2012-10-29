Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 29 Contract drugmaker Patheon Inc said it will buy Banner Pharmacaps, a specialty pharmaceutical business, for $255 million to expand its oral dosage development and manufacturing services.
Banner is a unit of VION N.V., a food products company based in Netherlands.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.