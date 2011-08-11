* Deal would create Mexico's fourth-largest fund by AUM

* Banorte expects to close deal in November

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexico's No. 3 bank Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) is in talks to combine its pension fund with one that is half-owned by Mexico's Social Security Institute and Prudential Financial (PRU.N).

The deal would create the largest fund in terms of numbers of accounts and the fourth largest by assets under management in Mexico, Banorte said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Afore XXI, as the fund is known, in June had 99.013 billion pesos (almost $8 billion) of the total 1.5 trillion pesos under management in the Mexican pension system.

Banorte Generali, Banorte's fund unit, is partly owned by Italian company Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI). It had 91.189 billion pesos under management in July.

Banorte, Mexico's third-largest bank by loan-book size, said the deal could be completed in November.

The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, which Banorte said is subject to negotiations with Prudential and Assicurazioni Generali, as well as regulatory approvals. ($1 = 12.43 pesos) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento. Editing by Robert MacMillan)