MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexico's No. 3 bank Grupo
Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) is in talks to combine its
pension fund with one that is half-owned by Mexico's Social
Security Institute and Prudential Financial (PRU.N).
The deal would create the largest fund in terms of numbers
of accounts and the fourth largest by assets under management
in Mexico, Banorte said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Afore XXI, as the fund is known, in June had 99.013 billion
pesos (almost $8 billion) of the total 1.5 trillion pesos under
management in the Mexican pension system.
Banorte Generali, Banorte's fund unit, is partly owned by
Italian company Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI). It had 91.189
billion pesos under management in July.
Banorte, Mexico's third-largest bank by loan-book size,
said the deal could be completed in November.
The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, which
Banorte said is subject to negotiations with Prudential and
Assicurazioni Generali, as well as regulatory approvals.
($1 = 12.43 pesos)
