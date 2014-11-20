BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte said on Thursday its board had accepted the resignation of both its chairman and chief executive.
Guillermo Ortiz will step down at the end of the year, while CEO Alejandro Valenzuela was replaced effective immediately by Jose Marcos Ramirez. Carlos Hank Gonzalez, who recently joined the bank's board, was voted in as the new chairman.
Mexican media began speculating in August that Ortiz could leave the company. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.