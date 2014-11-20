(Updates with Gonzalez family details, paragraph 4)
MEXICO CITY Nov 20 The leaders of Mexico's
fourth largest bank Banorte resigned on Wednesday after a power
struggle, and the board named a new chairman who analysts
believe could push through a merger with a smaller Mexican bank.
Grupo Financiero Banorte said on Thursday that
its chairman and chief executive had resigned. The move followed
a dispute between the two that had upset the bank's largest
shareholder, the Gonzalez family.
Banorte said CEO Alejandro Valenzuela was replaced by Jose
Marcos Ramirez, who had run the wholesale bank and has been on
the board since July 2011. Chairman Guillermo Ortiz, former
governor of Mexico's central bank, will step down at the end of
the year.
He will be replaced by Carlos Hank Gonzalez, the grandson of
the late Roberto Gonzalez who founded Grupo Financiero Banorte
and whose family owns most of Banorte's shares.
Gonzalez had recently joined the Banorte board from bank
Grupo Interacciones where he was chief executive.
A source with knowledge of the matter said Ortiz and
Valenzuela had been at odds over how to manage the bank,
upsetting the shareholders from the Gonzalez family.
"The changes determined by the board today will contribute
to the strengthening of corporate governance at Grupo Financiero
Banorte," Hank Gonzalez said in a statement. His powerful family
is from the state of Mexico, home of Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto.
Analysts at Banamex on Tuesday said in a research note that
a move to make Hank Gonzalez chairman would feed speculation
that Banorte and Interacciones could merge. Market players
expect a tie-up could dilute Banorte profits in the short-term,
Banamex said.
Banorte is the biggest bank still owned by Mexicans. Global
giants like Spain's BBVA Bancomer and Citigroup swept in to buy
the country's biggest banks as Mexico recovered from a
devastating financial crisis in the mid-1990s.
Mexican media began speculating in August that Ortiz could
leave the company. On Tuesday, the shares sank to a 16-month low
due to worries over the possible shake-up. Shares rose after the
news, and Banorte closed 2 percent firmer on Thursday.
Hank Gonzalez, whose appointment is still subject to
shareholder approval, had asked Ortiz to stay on as chairman of
the bank's advisory committee, the bank said.
