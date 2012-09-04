MONTERREY, Sept 4 Mexican financial group
Banorte said on Tuesday that it is eyeing pension funds that
Spain's No. 2 bank BBVA may sell in Latin America for a possible
acquisition.
"There is a sale process of BBVA pension funds, including
Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and we are looking at all three,"
Banorte's chairman and former head of Mexico's central bank
Guillermo Ortiz told Reuters in the northern city of Monterrey.
BBVA said in May it may sell its pension fund business in
Latin America, joining the ranks of banks looking to shed
operations outside their main markets to reduce risk and meet
tougher capital rules.