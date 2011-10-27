* Q3 profit 2.142 bln pesos vs 1.711 bln pesos year ago

* Loan-loss provisions fall, lending increases

Oct 27 Banorte, Mexico's No. 4 bank by assets, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 25 percent, helped by incorporation of a bank it acquired in the first quarter.

The bank reported a profit of 2.142 billion pesos ($154 million), up from 1.711 billion pesos a year ago.

Banorte said it put aside less money to cushion itself from possible losses on local government and credit-card loans in the third quarter, which also helped the bank's profit. Loan-loss provisions fell 36 percent from a year earlier to 1.225 billion pesos in the third quarter, the bank said.

Monterrey-based Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) completed its purchase of Mexico City-based financial group Ixe at the end of March, giving it access to Ixe's portfolio of wealthy clients.

The bank also made new loans in the quarter. Its total outstanding loans were 326.7 billion pesos, up 5 percent from the second quarter and 28 percent from the third quarter of last year.

Banorte shares rose 4.48 percent to close at 46.87 pesos in local trading on Thursday. ($1 = 13.8835 at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)