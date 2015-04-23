BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 7 percent from the year-earlier period.
The bank, Mexico's fourth largest by assets, reported a profit of 3.88 billion pesos ($254 million), up from a profit of 3.6 billion pesos a year earlier.
Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 12 percent to $479.8 billion pesos.
Before the report was released, Banorte's shares closed down 0.56 percent at 87.28 pesos per share.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: