MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Grupo Financiero
Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on
Thursday reported a third-quarter net profit 6 percent higher
compared to the same period last year.
The bank, the biggest still owned by Mexicans,
reported a net profit of 4.284 billion pesos ($253 million), up
from a profit of 4.042 billion pesos in the third quarter of
2014.
Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 12
percent to $500.208 billion pesos.
Banorte has reported steadily growing profits so far this
year, reflecting increased deposits and falling numbers of bad
loans. Its share price has risen 8 percent in 2015 and closed at
87.96 pesos before the earnings report came out.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September)
