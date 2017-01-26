MEXICO CITY Jan 26 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period in 2015.

Banorte, the largest Mexican-owned bank in the country, said profit rose to 5.24 billion pesos ($254 million).

($1 = 20.64 pesos at end of 30 December) (Reporting by Noe Torres)