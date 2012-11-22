BANGKOK Nov 22 Southeast Asia's third biggest coal producer Banpu Pcl is banking on a revival of Chinese demand to boost its 2013 output by 6 percent and lift prices to around $100 a tonne in the second half.

Banpu, which has mines in Indonesia, China and Australia, is targeting a coal output of 45.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from 43 million tones this year, Chief Executive Officer Chanin Vongkusolkij told Reuters in an interview.

Chanin forecast coal demand to rise by an average 3 percent a year from 2013, which would help burn off the supply glut in global markets and firm prices that have dropped around 30 percent this year to around $82 a tonne.

An anticipated economic recovery in China, the world's biggest coal buyer and producer, is expected to boost imports of coal in 2013.

Banpu sells almost 50 percent of its coal output to China, which Chinese industry officials say may import about 200 million tonnes of coal by the end of this year.

Even though global prices are expected to increase, Banpu's 2013 average selling prices will be higher than $80 a tonne but lower than this year's $95 because its coal, which has lower heating power than the industry benchmark, is sold at a discount to market prices, Chanin said.

About 35 percent of 2013 coal sales will be also fixed this year in forward contracts, while the remaining will be floated, he added.

Banpu's Indonesian unit, Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk mines, accounts for the bulk of its coal production and revenue.

Chenin said the company's overall 2012 output target was slightly less than a previous estimate of 44 million tonnes due to lower-than-expected production from its Australian mines.

Banpu, which aims for average output growth of 7 percent in the next three years, has cut its 2012-2015 investment budget by 30 percent to $1.25 billion to reflect falling coal prices and the global economic uncertainty, he said. ($1 = 30.75 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wilawan Pongpitak; editing by Miral Fahmy)