BANGKOK Aug 11 Thailand's Banpu Pcl :

* Expects 2011 revenue to be higher than 90 billion baht on expectations of strong coal prices, Chief Financial Officer Chanin Vongkusolkit told reporters

* Expects average coal prices of more than $95 a tonne this year

* Expects second-half performance to be higher than the first half due to rising output from its Indonesian operations

* Late on Wednesday, Banpu reported a 16 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, mainly due to lower sales by its Indonesian units and the absence of any profit contribution from its Daning mine in China ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)