BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's Banpu Pcl
:
* Expects fourth-quarter coal revenue and volumes to be
close to that of the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer
Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters
* Expects to raise stake in Mongolia-focused Australian coal
explorer Hunnu Coal Ltd to 100 percent in December and
plans to start production in 2013
* Aims to produce and sell 27 million tonnes of coal in
Indonesia next year and expects to produce and sell 16 million
tonnes of coal in Australia in 2012
* Top coal miner reported a 68 percent fall in quarterly net
profit, mainly because last year's figures were boosted by
one-off gains, but its operations improved from the previous
quarter.
($1 = 30.80 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)