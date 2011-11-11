BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's Banpu Pcl :

* Expects fourth-quarter coal revenue and volumes to be close to that of the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters

* Expects to raise stake in Mongolia-focused Australian coal explorer Hunnu Coal Ltd to 100 percent in December and plans to start production in 2013

* Aims to produce and sell 27 million tonnes of coal in Indonesia next year and expects to produce and sell 16 million tonnes of coal in Australia in 2012

* Top coal miner reported a 68 percent fall in quarterly net profit, mainly because last year's figures were boosted by one-off gains, but its operations improved from the previous quarter.

($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)