BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's Banpu Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to increase 15-20 percent due to rising coal sales volume and higher prices, Chief Financial Officer Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters

* Expects 2012 operating profit to be higher than 2011

* Expects its average selling price to be slightly higher than the $97 a tonne in 2011; some 40 percent of total sales are fixed at prices higher than $100 a tonne

* Aims to invest $600 million in 2012, mostly to develop coal mines in Indonesia and Australia (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)