BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's Banpu Pcl
:
* Expects 2012 revenue to increase 15-20 percent due to
rising coal sales volume and higher prices, Chief Financial
Officer Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters
* Expects 2012 operating profit to be higher than 2011
* Expects its average selling price to be slightly higher
than the $97 a tonne in 2011; some 40 percent of total sales are
fixed at prices higher than $100 a tonne
* Aims to invest $600 million in 2012, mostly to develop
coal mines in Indonesia and Australia
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)