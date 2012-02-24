BANGKOK Feb 24 Thailand's Banpu Pcl
:
* Aims for 2012 revenue growth of 15 percent to 130 billion
baht ($4.28 billion) due to higher coal output and prices, Chief
Executive Chanin Vongkusolkij said in a statement
* Aims to boost coal output to 46 million tonnes in 2012, of
which 27 million tonnes will come from its Indonesian mines, 16
million from Australian mines and 3 million from China
* Expects 2012 average selling prices to be higher than the
$97.06 per tonne in 2011
* Maintains 2012 investment budget of $600 million
* On Thursday, Banpu reported a 19 percent fall in 2011 net
profit to 20 billion baht ($657 million) on coal sales of 39.57
million tonnes ($1 = 30.37 baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)