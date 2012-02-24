* Aims for 2012 coal output 47.7 mln tonnes, mostly from
Indonesia
* Expects 2012 revenue up 15 pct on coal output, selling
prices
* Aims to invest $1.75 bln during 2011-15
* Shares outperform in the past 3 months
(Adds details of five-year investment, changes dateline)
By Pisit Changplayngam
HUA HIN, Thailand, Feb 24 Banpu Pcl
, Thailand's top coal miner, raised its coal output
target to 47.7 million tonnes to reflect higher production from
its operations in Australia and Mongolia this year, when it is
aiming for revenue growth of 15 percent.
Banpu, which earlier projected coal output of 46 million
tonnes, expected 1 million tonnes production from Mongolia this
year, Chief Executive Chanin Vongkusolkij told reporters.
"We have to adjust the new number to include output from
Mongolia," Chanin said.
Of the 47.7 million, 27 million would come from its
Indonesian mines, 16.7 million from Australian mines and 3
million from China.
Through its Indo Tambangraya Megah, Banpu owns
five mines in Indonesia, the largest revenue contributor. It
also has 10 mines in Australia after the acquisition of
Centennial Coal and two in China.
It acquired Mongolia-focused Australian coal explorer Hunnu
Coal Ltd late last year and expected to start
commercial run in the next few years.
Banpu, Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest coal miner, has been
looking for an opportunity to buy assets overseas to boost its
output and earnings growth and Chanin said Banpu would focus on
buying coal assets in Indonesia.
In 2015, the company aimed to boost its output to 60 million
tonnes, of which 30 million will come from Indonesia, 20 million
from Australia, and 5 million each from China and Mongolia,
Chanin said.
The coal miner, which maintained its 2012 investment budget
of $600 million, planned to spend $1.75 billion during
2011-2015, which included $600 million for its Australian
business and $400 million for its mines in Mongolia, he said.
Banpu aimed for revenue of 130 billion baht ($4.28 billion)
this year due to higher coal output and selling prices, which
are expected to be more than the $97.06 per tonne in 2011.
The company is expected to post revenue as high as 133
billion baht for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Thursday, Banpu reported a 19 percent fall in 2011 net
profit to 20 billion baht ($657 million) on coal sales of 39.57
million tonnes
Banpu shares have risen almost 20 percent in the past three
months, outperforming a 16 percent gain of the main index
.
On Friday, the stock was closed down 1.2 percent,
underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the broad index.
($1 = 30.37 baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Erica Billingham)