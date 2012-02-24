* Aims for 2012 coal output 47.7 mln tonnes, mostly from Indonesia

* Expects 2012 revenue up 15 pct on coal output, selling prices

* Aims to invest $1.75 bln during 2011-15

* Shares outperform in the past 3 months (Adds details of five-year investment, changes dateline)

By Pisit Changplayngam

HUA HIN, Thailand, Feb 24 Banpu Pcl , Thailand's top coal miner, raised its coal output target to 47.7 million tonnes to reflect higher production from its operations in Australia and Mongolia this year, when it is aiming for revenue growth of 15 percent.

Banpu, which earlier projected coal output of 46 million tonnes, expected 1 million tonnes production from Mongolia this year, Chief Executive Chanin Vongkusolkij told reporters.

"We have to adjust the new number to include output from Mongolia," Chanin said.

Of the 47.7 million, 27 million would come from its Indonesian mines, 16.7 million from Australian mines and 3 million from China.

Through its Indo Tambangraya Megah, Banpu owns five mines in Indonesia, the largest revenue contributor. It also has 10 mines in Australia after the acquisition of Centennial Coal and two in China.

It acquired Mongolia-focused Australian coal explorer Hunnu Coal Ltd late last year and expected to start commercial run in the next few years.

Banpu, Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest coal miner, has been looking for an opportunity to buy assets overseas to boost its output and earnings growth and Chanin said Banpu would focus on buying coal assets in Indonesia.

In 2015, the company aimed to boost its output to 60 million tonnes, of which 30 million will come from Indonesia, 20 million from Australia, and 5 million each from China and Mongolia, Chanin said.

The coal miner, which maintained its 2012 investment budget of $600 million, planned to spend $1.75 billion during 2011-2015, which included $600 million for its Australian business and $400 million for its mines in Mongolia, he said.

Banpu aimed for revenue of 130 billion baht ($4.28 billion) this year due to higher coal output and selling prices, which are expected to be more than the $97.06 per tonne in 2011.

The company is expected to post revenue as high as 133 billion baht for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Thursday, Banpu reported a 19 percent fall in 2011 net profit to 20 billion baht ($657 million) on coal sales of 39.57 million tonnes

Banpu shares have risen almost 20 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 16 percent gain of the main index .

On Friday, the stock was closed down 1.2 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the broad index. ($1 = 30.37 baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Erica Billingham)