* Plans to invest $750 mln inn 2011-2015

* Aims for 2011 coal sales target to 42 mln tonnes

* Positive on H2 outlook on rising output from Indonesia * Shares down 2 pct, underperform market (Adds investment and sales target)

By Pisit Changplayngam

BANGKOK, Aug 11 Thailand's Banpu Pcl BANP.BK has raised its five-year investment plan to $750 million to boost output and has revised its 2011 sales target for Indonesia to reflect a better outlook in the second half, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Banpu, also Indonesia's fourth-largest coal miner, aimed for total coal output and sales of 42 million tonnes this year and has raised its coal sales target in Indonesia to 25 million tonnes from 24 million, Chanin Vongkusolkit told reporters.

"The new investment budget is $750 million for 2011-2015, up from an earlier planned $644 million," Chanin said, adding it planned to boost output and sales in three Indonesian mines -- Trubaindo, Indominco and Barinto -- to 30 million tonnes by 2015.

Banpu, Thailand's top coal miner, planned to invest A$589 million in Australia, where it has 10 mines after its acquisition of Centennial Coal for $2 billion last year.

Through its Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG.JK) (ITM), Banpu owns five mines in Indonesia, the largest revenue contributor. It also has two mines in China.

"We have reviewed the situation in Indonesia and we think we should be able to be back to the previous target of 25 million tonnes," Chanin said.

In July, the company cut its coal sales target there to 24 million tonnes after heavy rain in the second quarter affected delivery.

Banpu reported a 16 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, mainly due to lower sales by its Indonesian units and the absence of any profit contribution from its Daning mine in China [ID:nL3E7J10MT]

Its first-half net profit jumped 90 percent to 12 billion baht and Chanin said he expected the second-half performance to be better than the first half due to rising output from its Indonesian operations.

For 2011, sales are expected to be more than 90 billion baht ($3 billion) because average coal prices should be higher than $95 a tonne, he said.

His forecast was lower than market expectations. It is expected to post revenue of 105 billion baht this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Financial officer Somruedee Chaimongkol said Banpu planned to sell 10 billion baht in bonds late in the third quarter or early in the fourth and the proceeds would be used to repay debt.

The company also planned to restructure its Australian dollar debt, switching to U.S. dollars in line with revenue, Somruedee said, adding U.S. dollar debt should account for 65-70 percent of total debt by the end of this year, up from 60 percent now.

Some 10 percent of debt is in Australian dollars and the rest in baht, she said.

At 0925 GMT, Banpu shares were down 2 percent, underperforming a 0.23 percent rise in the main index .SETI. ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)