BANGKOK Oct 14 Thailand's Banpu Power has
priced its initial public offering at 21 baht per share, the top
end of its indicative range of 18-21 baht, to raise 13.6 billion
baht ($389 million), IFR reported.
Books closed a day earlier on Thursday and were multiple
times covered with demand from local and institutional
investors, IFR said quoting a source close to the transaction.
The IPO comprises a public offer of 438 million shares and a
preferential offer of 210 million shares to shareholders of its
parent Banpu Pcl, according to IFR.
($1 = 34.8800 baht)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting and
writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sam Holmes)