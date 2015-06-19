BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand's top coal miner Banpu PCL aims to invest in renewable energy and have a capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) over the next five years, when its total electricity generating capacity will double to 2,750 MW.

Banpu, which has diversified into power as its main coal business is hit by falling prices and oversupply, expected to conclude details of a solar project in the second half, Chief Executive Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters on Friday.

The company is keen to invest in solar projects in north Asia, especially in Japan given the county's clear regulations and favourable financing structure, Somruedee said on the sidelines of a conference about clean coal power technology.

Banpu, through its subsidiary Banpu Power, has electricity capacity of 1,340 MW, based on its stakeholding in several projects, including BLCP Power's coal-fired power plant in eastern Rayong province and the Hongsa power plant in Laos.

The first phase of the 600 MW Hongsa plant began commercial operations earlier this month and the second phase will start operating in November, Somruedee said.

Banpu will fully realise profits from Hongsa in 2017 after the third phase, of another 600 MW, comes on stream in February next year, she said.

Banpu, which has coal mines in Indonesia, Australia and China, plans to expand its electricity capacity in China, which will boost capacity to 2,250 MW in 2017, she said.

Banpu expects operating profit and revenue this year to be close to last year's, as rising income from the power business offsets weakness in coal, Somruedee said.

The company's selling price for its coal is expected to be between $58 and $60 per tonne versus last year's $65 and Banpu aims to cut operating costs at its Indonesian operations by 10 percent this year and 3 percent for its Australian mines. (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by David Holmes)