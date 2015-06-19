By Khettiya Jittapong
| BANGKOK, June 19
BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand's top coal miner Banpu
PCL aims to invest in renewable energy and have a
capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) over the next five years, when
its total electricity generating capacity will double to 2,750
MW.
Banpu, which has diversified into power as its main coal
business is hit by falling prices and oversupply, expected to
conclude details of a solar project in the second half, Chief
Executive Somruedee Chaimongkol told reporters on Friday.
The company is keen to invest in solar projects in north
Asia, especially in Japan given the county's clear regulations
and favourable financing structure, Somruedee said on the
sidelines of a conference about clean coal power technology.
Banpu, through its subsidiary Banpu Power, has electricity
capacity of 1,340 MW, based on its stakeholding in several
projects, including BLCP Power's coal-fired power plant in
eastern Rayong province and the Hongsa power plant in Laos.
The first phase of the 600 MW Hongsa plant began commercial
operations earlier this month and the second phase will start
operating in November, Somruedee said.
Banpu will fully realise profits from Hongsa in 2017 after
the third phase, of another 600 MW, comes on stream in February
next year, she said.
Banpu, which has coal mines in Indonesia, Australia and
China, plans to expand its electricity capacity in China, which
will boost capacity to 2,250 MW in 2017, she said.
Banpu expects operating profit and revenue this year to be
close to last year's, as rising income from the power business
offsets weakness in coal, Somruedee said.
The company's selling price for its coal is expected to be
between $58 and $60 per tonne versus last year's $65 and Banpu
aims to cut operating costs at its Indonesian operations by 10
percent this year and 3 percent for its Australian mines.
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by
David Holmes)